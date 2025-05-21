Microsoft to buy 1.24 mln carbon removal credits in “world’s largest” biochar deal

Published 17:45 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 23:41 on May 20, 2025 / Sarah Sobanski / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary

Microsoft has signed the “world’s largest" biochar carbon removals deal with a South American project developer, agreeing to buy 1.24 million credits over the next decade.