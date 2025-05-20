BRIEFING: Italy to pilot biodiversity credits amid unresolved market, ecosystem challenges

Published 15:38 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 15:38 on May 20, 2025 / Giada Ferraglioni and Sergio Colombo / Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The Italian government plans to launch biodiversity credit pilot projects across the country, as interest in the emerging market has mounted among companies despite unresolved uncertainties, experts told a conference on Tuesday.