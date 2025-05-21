Majority of asset managers fall short on emissions targets, biodiversity policies -report

Only five of the world’s largest asset managers have set robust interim targets to cut portfolio emissions by 50% by 2030, and more than half fail to meet a single biodiversity standard, according to a benchmark report released Wednesday.