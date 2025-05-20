Asia Pacific > Participants sees growing carbon credit demand in Japan, but concerns remain -survey

Participants sees growing carbon credit demand in Japan, but concerns remain -survey

Published 22:00 on May 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 08:00 on May 20, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Japan

Japan should see a growing demand for carbon credits after its emissions trading scheme moves into the next phase, but policy and price uncertainties still weigh on overall interest at the moment, according to a survey released Wednesday.
Japan should see a growing demand for carbon credits after its emissions trading scheme moves into the next phase, but policy and price uncertainties still weigh on overall interest at the moment, according to a survey released Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.