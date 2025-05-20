Participants sees growing carbon credit demand in Japan, but concerns remain -survey

Published 22:00 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 08:00 on May 20, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Japan

Japan should see a growing demand for carbon credits after its emissions trading scheme moves into the next phase, but policy and price uncertainties still weigh on overall interest at the moment, according to a survey released Wednesday.