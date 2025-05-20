Americas > Carbon trading platform adds first US DAC project

Carbon trading platform adds first US DAC project

Published 14:00 on May 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:24 on May 20, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

A California-based carbon trading platform has announced that it will add a Nevada-based direct air capture (DAC) project - which they expect to be the first in the US to be issued credits - to its offering, making the units available to corporate and individual buyers.
A California-based carbon trading platform has announced that it will add a Nevada-based direct air capture (DAC) project - which they expect to be the first in the US to be issued credits - to its offering, making the units available to corporate and individual buyers.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.