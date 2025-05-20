Carbon trading platform adds first US DAC project

Published 14:00 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 13:24 on May 20, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US, Voluntary

A California-based carbon trading platform has announced that it will add a Nevada-based direct air capture (DAC) project - which they expect to be the first in the US to be issued credits - to its offering, making the units available to corporate and individual buyers.