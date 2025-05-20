Carbon trading platform adds first US DAC project
Published 14:00 on May 20, 2025 / Last updated at 13:24 on May 20, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US, Voluntary
A California-based carbon trading platform has announced that it will add a Nevada-based direct air capture (DAC) project - which they expect to be the first in the US to be issued credits - to its offering, making the units available to corporate and individual buyers.
A California-based carbon trading platform has announced that it will add a Nevada-based direct air capture (DAC) project - which they expect to be the first in the US to be issued credits - to its offering, making the units available to corporate and individual buyers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.