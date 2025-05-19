New Zealand’s only CCS project could be dropped due to insufficient carbon price
Published 12:56 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 12:56 on May 19, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, New Zealand
New Zealand is set to abandon its only carbon capture and storage (CCS) project after proponent Todd Energy said the economics don’t stack up as rules currently stand, despite a NZ$50 ($39) carbon price, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported Monday.
