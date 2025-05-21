EMEA > Scotland needs to electrify homes and roads to reach net zero by 2045 -CCC

Published 00:01 on May 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:23 on May 19, 2025  / /  EMEA

Scotland should aim to cut its emissions by nearly 70% by 2035, from 1990 levels, using more renewable energy to power the spread of heat pumps and electric vehicles, the UK's independent climate change advisor said in a report released on Wednesday.
