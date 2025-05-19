States could drive emissions drop at Australian coal mines, think tank says

Published 11:27 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 11:27 on May 19, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia

Complementary policy tools could help reduce emissions at a swathe of coal mines on the east coast of Australia by leveraging state emissions targets in tandem with the Safeguard Mechanism, and incentivise real fugitive methane leak drops over offsets and other federal measures, a think tank said Monday.