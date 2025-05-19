States could drive emissions drop at Australian coal mines, think tank says
Published 11:27 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 11:27 on May 19, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
Complementary policy tools could help reduce emissions at a swathe of coal mines on the east coast of Australia by leveraging state emissions targets in tandem with the Safeguard Mechanism, and incentivise real fugitive methane leak drops over offsets and other federal measures, a think tank said Monday.
Complementary policy tools could help reduce emissions at a swathe of coal mines on the east coast of Australia by leveraging state emissions targets in tandem with the Safeguard Mechanism, and incentivise real fugitive methane leak drops over offsets and other federal measures, a think tank said Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.