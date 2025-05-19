Asia Pacific > Australian developer argues enviro plantings offer best ACCU returns as market to turn tight

Australian developer argues enviro plantings offer best ACCU returns as market to turn tight

Published 08:58 on May 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 08:58 on May 19, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

The Australian carbon market is facing the  threat of an undersupply undertow despite the buoyancy created by the recent federal election result, a project developer said Monday. 
The Australian carbon market is facing the  threat of an undersupply undertow despite the buoyancy created by the recent federal election result, a project developer said Monday. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.