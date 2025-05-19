Pakistan to roll out carbon levy, make industrial gas surcharge permanent as part of IMF bailout
Published 08:06 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 08:06 on May 19, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Other APAC
Pakistan will start charging a carbon levy on petrol, diesel, and fuel oil from July, and is planning to make a separate gas surcharge for off-grid industries permanent, as part of a broader economic package backed by the International Monetary Fund, according to an IMF staff report.
