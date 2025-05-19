Americas > Another Brazilian state advancing jurisdictional REDD+ programme with local, foreign investor support

Another Brazilian state advancing jurisdictional REDD+ programme with local, foreign investor support

Published 01:35 on May 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:35 on May 19, 2025  /  Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Another Brazilian state is moving forward with the development of a jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD+) programme aimed at curbing deforestation, with support from the state’s investment agency and a European commodity trading firm actively inking agreements in the country.
Another Brazilian state is moving forward with the development of a jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD+) programme aimed at curbing deforestation, with support from the state’s investment agency and a European commodity trading firm actively inking agreements in the country.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.