Another Brazilian state advancing jurisdictional REDD+ programme with local, foreign investor support
Published 01:35 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 01:35 on May 19, 2025 / Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Another Brazilian state is moving forward with the development of a jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD+) programme aimed at curbing deforestation, with support from the state’s investment agency and a European commodity trading firm actively inking agreements in the country.
Another Brazilian state is moving forward with the development of a jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD+) programme aimed at curbing deforestation, with support from the state’s investment agency and a European commodity trading firm actively inking agreements in the country.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.