Another Brazilian state advancing jurisdictional REDD+ programme with local, foreign investor support

Published 01:35 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 01:35 on May 19, 2025 / Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Another Brazilian state is moving forward with the development of a jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD+) programme aimed at curbing deforestation, with support from the state’s investment agency and a European commodity trading firm actively inking agreements in the country.