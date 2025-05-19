Asia Pacific > EnergyAustralia vows to move away from offsets after settling in greenwashing lawsuit

Published 01:38 on May 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:38 on May 19, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Gentailer EnergyAustralia has issued an apology to its customers while promising to move away from using carbon credits, after it settled a greenwashing case brought against it out of court.
Gentailer EnergyAustralia has issued an apology to its customers while promising to move away from using carbon credits, after it settled a greenwashing case brought against it out of court.


