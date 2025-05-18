Americas > ACR to update orphaned well offset methodology, version 1.0 inactivated

ACR to update orphaned well offset methodology, version 1.0 inactivated

Published 23:16 on May 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:21 on May 19, 2025  /  Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary

ACR has inactivated its carbon offset methodology for plugging orphaned oil and gas wells as it prepares to launch an updated version informed by two years of project experience across the US and Canada.
