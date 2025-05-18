French climate group releases CDR buyers’ guide in push to help business secure high-quality units earlier

Published 17:40 on May 18, 2025 / Last updated at 17:40 on May 18, 2025

Companies must move swiftly to secure access to high-integrity CO2 removals (CDR) or risk being priced out of a tightening market, the French Association for Negative Emissions (AFEN) said in a new buyer’s guide published this week.