UK launches independent review into carbon removals to support net zero goals

Published 15:08 on May 18, 2025 / Last updated at 15:08 on May 18, 2025 / EMEA, Nature-based, UK ETS, Voluntary

The UK government on Friday launched a public call for evidence to support an independent review into the future role of carbon removals, seeking input from developers, investors, researchers, and the wider public as it charts a long-term strategy to meet the country’s climate action goals.