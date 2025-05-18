UK launches independent review into carbon removals to support net zero goals
Published 15:08 on May 18, 2025 / Last updated at 15:08 on May 18, 2025 / EMEA, Nature-based, UK ETS, Voluntary
The UK government on Friday launched a public call for evidence to support an independent review into the future role of carbon removals, seeking input from developers, investors, researchers, and the wider public as it charts a long-term strategy to meet the country’s climate action goals.
