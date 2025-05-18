Panama’s REDD+ results gain UN endorsement after technical review

Published 14:43 on May 18, 2025 / Last updated at 14:43 on May 18, 2025 / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A UN technical review has confirmed Panama’s reported cuts in forest-related emissions for 2016-20, totalling more than 18.5 million tonnes of CO2e, in support of the country’s efforts to secure results-based payments under the REDD+ framework.