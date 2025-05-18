Brazil’s Para launches FPIC consultation plan to shape REDD+ policy with communities’ leadership

Published 01:09 on May 18, 2025 / Last updated at 01:09 on May 18, 2025 / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

The government of Para, Brazil, has officially launched its free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) consultation process as a foundational step toward establishing the state’s Jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD+) system.