Gevo eyes carbon credit boost from BECCS, plots growth at North Dakota ethanol site

Published 17:00 on May 17, 2025 / Last updated at 17:02 on May 17, 2025 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary

US sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) producer Gevo is ramping up efforts to generate carbon credits from bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), as it positions its North Dakota ethanol facility at the centre of a strategy to monetise rising demand for CO2 removals.