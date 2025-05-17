EMEA > Norway to allow dual use of biofuels for mandate and ETS targets

Norway to allow dual use of biofuels for mandate and ETS targets

Published 14:59 on May 17, 2025

Norway will allow biofuels reported under its national biofuel mandate to also be counted as zero-emission in the EU ETS and ETS2, provided they meet EU sustainability standards, the country’s environment agency has announced.
