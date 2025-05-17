Americas > BRIEFING: Private sector to lead US carbon management efforts amid rocky federal landscape

BRIEFING: Private sector to lead US carbon management efforts amid rocky federal landscape

Published 02:28 on May 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:28 on May 17, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

The US carbon management industry will increasingly depend on private sector funding as federal backing for the energy transition may remain limited in the coming years, a conference heard this week.
The US carbon management industry will increasingly depend on private sector funding as federal backing for the energy transition may remain limited in the coming years, a conference heard this week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.