BRIEFING: Private sector to lead US carbon management efforts amid rocky federal landscape

Published 02:28 on May 17, 2025 / Last updated at 02:28 on May 17, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US, Voluntary

The US carbon management industry will increasingly depend on private sector funding as federal backing for the energy transition may remain limited in the coming years, a conference heard this week.