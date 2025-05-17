California ARB resubmits proposed LCFS revisions for administrative sign-off
Published 01:14 on May 17, 2025 / Last updated at 01:14 on May 17, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
California regulator ARB on Friday announced resubmission of its proposed Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) amendments for approval to a state administrative agency, potentially enabling programme changes to take effect July 1, if approved.
