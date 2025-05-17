California emitters retired offsets of “dubious” quality, largely out-of-state -analysis

Published 01:26 on May 17, 2025 / Last updated at 01:26 on May 17, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Academic researchers found that carbon offsets retired for compliance under California’s cap-and-trade programme were largely from out-of-state projects and of “dubious” quality, in new analysis published Thursday.