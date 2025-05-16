US, UAE oil firms explore joint venture to develop DAC facility in Texas
Published 20:23 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 20:23 on May 16, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, EMEA, Middle East, US, Voluntary
A US oil and gas company is exploring a partnership with a state-owned UAE oil company to develop a direct air capture (DAC) hub in South Texas, the companies announced Friday during President Donald Trump’s visit to the UAE.
