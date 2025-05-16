Biodiversity > Researchers launch new monitoring tool following rising interest in biodiversity credits

Researchers launch new monitoring tool following rising interest in biodiversity credits

Published 17:53 on May 16, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:54 on May 16, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A group of researchers launched a searchable database on Friday designed for nature-based project developers to track biodiversity and soil health.
