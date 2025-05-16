Carbon market stakeholders endorse restoration standard

Published 19:37 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 19:37 on May 16, 2025 / Juan Guerrero / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Project developers, credit buyers, traders, service providers, and rating agencies have issued a letter of support, endorsing a France-based standard that aims to certify high-quality restoration projects in the voluntary carbon market.