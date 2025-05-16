EU revamps afforestation carbon removal certification methodology

Published 15:34 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 15:34 on May 16, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Biodiversity, EMEA, Voluntary

The European Commission has unveiled a revised methodology on Thursday to measure carbon removals from tree-planting activities, introducing greater flexibility for operators while maintaining a rigorous certification framework.