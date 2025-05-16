Carbon credit firm seeks new partners after investor declines to expand stake in Sierra Leone project

Published 12:37 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 12:37 on May 16, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Africa, Americas, Canada, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A Vancouver-based carbon credit firm is pursuing new partnerships for its Sierra Leone forest restoration project after its investor declined to increase its stake, the company said this week.