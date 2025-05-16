Kill switches found in Chinese inverters raise security concerns about solar power boom
Published 11:59 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 11:59 on May 16, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA
Kill switches may have been found in Chinese-produced power invertors that are used throughout the world to connect solar panels and wind turbines to electricity grids, according to media reports, raising concerns that security issues could slow down the transition to clean energy needed to meet climate goals.
Kill switches may have been found in Chinese-produced power invertors that are used throughout the world to connect solar panels and wind turbines to electricity grids, according to media reports, raising concerns that security issues could slow down the transition to clean energy needed to meet climate goals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.