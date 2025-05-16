Kill switches found in Chinese inverters raise security concerns about solar power boom

Published 11:59 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 11:59 on May 16, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA

Kill switches may have been found in Chinese-produced power invertors that are used throughout the world to connect solar panels and wind turbines to electricity grids, according to media reports, raising concerns that security issues could slow down the transition to clean energy needed to meet climate goals.