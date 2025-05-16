Just five coal power plants could make or break Malaysia’s climate goals -report
Published 11:05 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 11:05 on May 16, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Other APAC
Five coal-fired power units are projected to account for 62% of Malaysia’s coal fleet emissions through 2044, according to a report saying that targeted interventions at these “super-emitters” could boost the country’s climate ambitions without destabilising its electricity grid.
Five coal-fired power units are projected to account for 62% of Malaysia’s coal fleet emissions through 2044, according to a report saying that targeted interventions at these “super-emitters” could boost the country’s climate ambitions without destabilising its electricity grid.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.