Just five coal power plants could make or break Malaysia’s climate goals -report

Published 11:05 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 11:05 on May 16, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Other APAC

Five coal-fired power units are projected to account for 62% of Malaysia’s coal fleet emissions through 2044, according to a report saying that targeted interventions at these “super-emitters” could boost the country’s climate ambitions without destabilising its electricity grid.