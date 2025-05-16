CN Markets: CEAs extend losses amid bearish sentiment, liquidity improves

Published 11:13 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 11:13 on May 16, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China

Permit prices in China's national emissions market fell below the RMB 70 ($9.71) threshold for the first time in 16 months, with analysts expecting the bearish sentiment to extend into the second half of this year.