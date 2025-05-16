Shell pitches ‘mutual recognition’ of EU-UK CO2 storage ahead of key summit

Published 09:09 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 09:09 on May 16, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

Anglo-Dutch energy major Shell is pushing for the mutual recognition of CO2 transport and storage to boost EU-UK cooperation on climate as the two sides prepare for a landmark summit on Monday to ‘reset’ their relations after Britain left the EU five years ago.