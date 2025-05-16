Shell pitches ‘mutual recognition’ of EU-UK CO2 storage ahead of key summit
Published 09:09 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 09:09 on May 16, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
Anglo-Dutch energy major Shell is pushing for the mutual recognition of CO2 transport and storage to boost EU-UK cooperation on climate as the two sides prepare for a landmark summit on Monday to ‘reset’ their relations after Britain left the EU five years ago.
Anglo-Dutch energy major Shell is pushing for the mutual recognition of CO2 transport and storage to boost EU-UK cooperation on climate as the two sides prepare for a landmark summit on Monday to ‘reset’ their relations after Britain left the EU five years ago.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.