ArcelorMittal confirms intention to decarbonise French steel plant

Published 11:03 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 11:03 on May 16, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

Steel giant ArcelorMittal recommitted to investing €1.2 billion in a decarbonisation project in France, citing new-found confidence in the EU following recent policy announcements, the company said on Thursday.