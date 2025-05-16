BRIEFING: Experts increasingly sceptical about Australia’s clean energy ambitions despite Labor’s election win
Published 09:14 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 09:14 on May 16, 2025 / Mark Tilly and Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australia’s Labor government has been given what is likely two terms in office to progress its clean energy superpower ambitions, however experts and analysis have cast doubts on whether it will achieve even its more modest emissions reduction and renewable energy targets.
Australia’s Labor government has been given what is likely two terms in office to progress its clean energy superpower ambitions, however experts and analysis have cast doubts on whether it will achieve even its more modest emissions reduction and renewable energy targets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.