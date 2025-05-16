Euro Markets: EUAs plunge as much as 3.5% after hitting three-month high amid “panicky” afternoon selling

Published 17:25 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 17:37 on May 16, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices swung violently on Friday, climbing to break through a number of technical resistances and reach a key price level that hasn't been tested for three months, before plunging more than 5.5% in the afternoon as buyers backed away and sellers chased the bid, leaving the market down 3.3% at the close but holding on to an 0.9% weekly gain.