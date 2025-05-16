China should include clean energy share target in 2035 NDC, report says

Published 07:51 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 07:51 on May 16, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China

China should add a clean energy share target to its 2035 nationally determined contribution (NDC), given that wind and solar sources alone could contribute more than 40% of total power generation by 2030, according to a paper released this week.