China should include clean energy share target in 2035 NDC, report says
Published 07:51 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 07:51 on May 16, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China
China should add a clean energy share target to its 2035 nationally determined contribution (NDC), given that wind and solar sources alone could contribute more than 40% of total power generation by 2030, according to a paper released this week.
China should add a clean energy share target to its 2035 nationally determined contribution (NDC), given that wind and solar sources alone could contribute more than 40% of total power generation by 2030, according to a paper released this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.