ID Market: Trading stagnates in April as international transactions remain on hold

Published 07:40 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 07:40 on May 16, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

Indonesia’s carbon market screeched to a halt in April, with a slight increase in participant numbers offset by minimal trading activity and a continued absence of international transactions, according to monthly data published by IDX Carbon.