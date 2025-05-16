Thailand issues ‘tree title deeds’ to help farmers access carbon markets

Published 05:41 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 05:41 on May 16, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

Thailand has launched a programme to distribute “tree title deeds” to farmers, a policy aimed at promoting carbon credit generation and boosting rural incomes, the agriculture minister said this week.