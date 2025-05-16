Asia Pacific > Malaysian state launches carbon credit trading guidance to attract global players

Malaysian state launches carbon credit trading guidance to attract global players

Published 05:26 on May 16, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:26 on May 16, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

Malaysia’s Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA) last week issued formal guidance to facilitate carbon credit trading within the state’s islands, positioning the offshore jurisdiction for voluntary and compliance markets.
Malaysia’s Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA) last week issued formal guidance to facilitate carbon credit trading within the state’s islands, positioning the offshore jurisdiction for voluntary and compliance markets.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.