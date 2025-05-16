Malaysian state launches carbon credit trading guidance to attract global players

Published 05:26 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 05:26 on May 16, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

Malaysia’s Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA) last week issued formal guidance to facilitate carbon credit trading within the state’s islands, positioning the offshore jurisdiction for voluntary and compliance markets.