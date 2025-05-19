INTERVIEW: Real estate pioneers move forward on low-carbon label, despite EU headwinds

Published 18:00 on May 19, 2025 / Last updated at 18:00 on May 19, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS

A European initiative on low-carbon building certification is moving ahead, undeterred by recent moves by Brussels to dilute EU corporate sustainability reporting rules, its initiators told Carbon Pulse.