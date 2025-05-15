EMEA > Top EU court upholds finality of ETS transactions, but floats chance of compensation for unfair losses

Top EU court upholds finality of ETS transactions, but floats chance of compensation for unfair losses

Published 16:37 on May 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:37 on May 15, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

The EU’s top court on Thursday ruled that ETS allowance transactions recorded in the bloc’s Union Registry are final and irrevocable, even when the permits were surrendered under provisions later declared invalid, but it acknowledged that companies should be able to seek damages for unfair losses.
