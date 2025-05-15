UK woodland carbon credit prices rose nearly 150% in five years

Published 16:21 on May 15, 2025 / Roy Manuell

The average price of UK woodland carbon credits transacted rose to nearly £27/tonne in 2024, up from £11 in 2020, according to data published Thursday by an analytics platform.