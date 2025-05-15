EMEA > European oil and gas firms trim down CO2 storage capacity estimate

European oil and gas firms trim down CO2 storage capacity estimate

Published 16:18 on May 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:18 on May 15, 2025  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

Oil and gas companies have cut their 2030 estimate for CO2 storage capacity in Europe, citing regulatory uncertainty as the main factor slowing down project development.
Oil and gas companies have cut their 2030 estimate for CO2 storage capacity in Europe, citing regulatory uncertainty as the main factor slowing down project development.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.