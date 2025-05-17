EMEA > UK pumped storage hydro sites to undergo £1 bln upgrade by 2035 to support low-carbon power

UK pumped storage hydro sites to undergo £1 bln upgrade by 2035 to support low-carbon power

Published 00:01 on May 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:52 on May 15, 2025  / /  EMEA

A France-headquartered utility and Canadian pension fund plan to invest up to £1 billion over the next decade to upgrade the UK’s two main pumped storage hydropower facilities, the two announced Saturday.
A France-headquartered utility and Canadian pension fund plan to invest up to £1 billion over the next decade to upgrade the UK’s two main pumped storage hydropower facilities, the two announced Saturday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.