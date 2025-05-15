Indian biochar startup sells 6,000 removal credits to German registry

Published 07:40 on May 15, 2025 / Last updated at 07:40 on May 15, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

An India-based biochar company on Thursday signed an agreement with a German registry to sell 6,000 carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits from its upcoming biochar facility in Maharashtra.