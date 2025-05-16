Investigation alleges Indigenous rights ignored by Colombian REDD+ project
Published 05:00 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 02:38 on May 16, 2025 / Juan Guerrero / Americas, Carbon Taxes, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary
A journalistic alliance has alleged that a REDD+ project in the Colombian Amazon failed to obtain free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) from Indigenous peoples, while records show millions of its carbon credits were bought and retired by a major oil firm.
