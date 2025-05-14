New ARR methodology praised for ecology requirements, but accounting concerns remain -ratings agency
Published 23:23 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 23:23 on May 14, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A ratings agency praised a new afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation (ARR) methodology for the novel way in which it required projects to employ local ecologists to fine-tune restoration plans, but noted a critical shortcoming in the protocol's carbon accounting method.
