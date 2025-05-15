Americas > ARB’s 2025 YoY offset issuance edge narrows, despite new DEBs-tagged units

ARB’s 2025 YoY offset issuance edge narrows, despite new DEBs-tagged units

Published 01:42 on May 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:42 on May 15, 2025  / , and /  Americas, Canada, US

California regulator ARB's 2025 year-on-year (YoY) advantage in issuances narrowed over the most recent bi-monthly issuance period, as a majority of new units were tagged with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), state data published Wednesday showed.
California regulator ARB's 2025 year-on-year (YoY) advantage in issuances narrowed over the most recent bi-monthly issuance period, as a majority of new units were tagged with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), state data published Wednesday showed.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.