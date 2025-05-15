ARB’s 2025 YoY offset issuance edge narrows, despite new DEBs-tagged units

Published 01:42 on May 15, 2025 / Last updated at 01:42 on May 15, 2025 / Graham Gibson, Sarah Sobanski and Hailey Clarke / Americas, Canada, US

California regulator ARB's 2025 year-on-year (YoY) advantage in issuances narrowed over the most recent bi-monthly issuance period, as a majority of new units were tagged with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), state data published Wednesday showed.