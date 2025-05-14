EMEA > New AI tool finds massive overestimations of corporate supply chain emissions

New AI tool finds massive overestimations of corporate supply chain emissions

Published 13:36 on May 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:36 on May 14, 2025  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

A widely used method for counting carbon has been massively overestimating indirect Scope 3 emissions, according to research published on Wednesday.
A widely used method for counting carbon has been massively overestimating indirect Scope 3 emissions, according to research published on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.