More than half of European companies satisfied with EU sustainability reporting rules as they are -survey

Published 23:01 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 14:05 on May 14, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA

Some 60% of companies are satisfied with the EU’s sustainability reporting rules, and half are dissatisfied with the European Commission's proposals to chop up the legislation, a business survey revealed on Thursday.