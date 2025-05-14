Brussels proposes simplifications to agri policies, drawing fire from environmental advocates

Published 16:18 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 16:24 on May 14, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Biodiversity, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Nature-based

The European Commission's proposal to cut the red tape for agriculture quickly drew criticism from environmental advocates on Wednesday, who warned the new Omnibus measures could significantly weaken environmental protections and further erode the European Green Deal.